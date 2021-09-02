Mysterious fever has killed dozens of children in India

In the last ten days, at least 45 children have died in India. Health authorities suspect dengue (and covid-19 is already known not to be the cause).

A mysterious fever, first reported on August 18, is increasingly causing deaths in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state, and especially affects children — of the 53 dead, 45 were children.

In addition to fever, patients complain of joint pain, headache, dehydration, nausea and, to a lesser extent, skin rash on the legs and arms.

According to the Observer, the covid-19 virus has already been brushed aside, as none of the casualties were infected, and doctors now point to dengue, as some of the patients were carriers of this virus.

At present, the cases are spread across Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah and Kasganj, with the city of Firozabad being the hardest hit — where 135 children are interned.

The government of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, led by the Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, ordered the opening an inquiry and samples will be sent to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The Times of India.

The mysterious fever outbreak comes as India’s most populous state was preparing to reopen schools after the closure caused by the covid-19 pandemic.