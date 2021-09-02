Netflix Announces Countless Movie Releases by the End of 2021; follow the highlights

With just four months to go until the end of the year, streaming platform Netflix has announced that it will still do the release of countless movies in your catalogue. It will be a good option for those who love to find new options for features, series and documentaries to marathon.

In all, more than 40 releases between films of different genres, series and documentaries. Some of the titles are already eagerly awaited by the public, such as The Harder They Fall, which rescues the old western. The month with the highest number of releases planned will be December, with six new titles in the Netflix catalog. Among the next titles, the following stand out:

Afterlife of the Party;

Nightbooks;

My Little Pony: A New Generation;

Sounds Like Love;

The Guilty;

There’s Someone Inside Your House;

Stuck Together;

Fever Dream;

Love Harvard;

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

A long-awaited documentary is about the story of the great boxer Muhammad Ali and his friendship with Malcolm. Much obscure will be brought to light with insights from eyewitnesses to history. An excellent historical document for anyone who enjoys the genre. It is expected that it will be made available on the platform at September 9th.

For November, Netflix plans to open the month with The Harder They Fall, by director Jeymes Samuel. The film features an outlaw named Nat Love, played by Jonathan Majors, who discovers that his greatest enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), will be released from jail. He then seeks revenge and reckoning.

With “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”, Netflix bets on musical. The character Jonathan Larson, played by actor Andrew Garfield, is planning his musical, Superbia. At the end of the year, towards the end of December, the Netflix catalog will arrive in the The Lost Daughter movie (The Lost Daughter).

The plot consists of telling the story of a woman who spends a vacation on a beach. Suddenly, everything will take a different turn when she is confronted by the past. There are three other titles to be released by the end of the year. However, the platform did not set the exact date. The releases Back to the Outback, Mixtape and Single All the Way may leave until the month of December.