New Hyundai Crete: what Brazilian version is different from the others – 02/09/2021

Although cars are increasingly global, they have differences between one market and another, often seeking to meet the tastes or needs of certain countries or markets, which are still important for the brand or product in question.

Newly launched in the country, the new Hyundai Crete, which reaches its second generation and hopes to be as successful as the first, is not entirely equal to the others sold in other important markets, such as China, India and Russia, for example. This was the case of the compact SUV that is produced in Piracicaba.

Image: Disclosure

Forward

The national Crete front has some similarities with the others, but not all. The grille is close to that of the Russian model, but it is also not the same and much less than that of its variants offered in China and India.

The larger portion of the Brazilian grille stands out with a different shape and also with an interior portion, the lower part being larger, in addition to differences in the fog lights as well.

Image: Disclosure

back

The Brazilian version has the same rear as the Russian Crete, but both are different from the Indian and Chinese Crete. In addition to not having a pronounced center part, the Chinese and Indian have an auxiliary brake light that connects the two lights. In the case of the Brazilian and Russian, this auxiliary brake light was transferred to the spoiler in the trunk lid.

Image: Disclosure

interior

Inside, Brazilian Crete is different from the Chinese version. The Asian model uses the same steering wheel that is present in the HB20 line here in Brazil.

Furthermore, it doesn’t have the virtual instrument panel that allows you to see the 360° cameras projected on it, just a digital panel split by an on-board computer in the center.

Even the main part of the panel and the air conditioning outlets are different and the multimedia center is not the 10.25″ horizontal, but a 10.4″ vertical that eliminates even the conventional air conditioning controls in the region central.

Image: Disclosure

Engines

Here we have 1.0 turboflex and 2.0 flex as options, always with automatic transmission. In Russia, the engines are still the 1.6 and 2.0 that we had here and there is also the manual transmission option, which we lost.

In China, the engine is the 1.5-aspirated, gasoline, 115hp, 14.7mkgf engine and the gearbox is the CVT type automatic, not the conventional automatic type with torque converter and fixed gear ratios we use.

In addition to the same Chinese engine, the Indian has something most would like to see in Brazil: a diesel engine. In addition to the 1.5 diesel with 115hp and 25.5mkgf, India offers the 1.4 gasoline turbo with 140hp and 24.7mkgf.

In the case of the 1.4 turbo, the exchange is the automatic with dual clutch and seven speeds. For the others, it’s the six-speed automatic like the one used here.