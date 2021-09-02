New Kia Sportage 2022 European debut smaller than global version

Unveiled just over two months ago, the new Kia Sportage 2022 debuted a totally daring design that broke a lot like the old model. Now the automaker unveils the version of the Sportage 2022 for the European market, which has a “shortened” body compared to the South Korean model. Its debut takes place a few days before the Munich Motor Show, which opens its doors next week.

The first images revealed by the South Korean brand show the Sportage GT-Line, which is probably a “sports” version of the SUV and which brings a differentiated design on the front. Regarding the overall model, the front grille has a new honeycomb finish, while the lower portion has an exclusive design with a more “spreaded” air intake for the sides.



Also at the front, the position of the adaptive cruise control radar also shifted. Wheels can be 17, 18 or 19 inches. At the back, the SUV also gets a slight redesign in the lower part of the bumper, which has horizontal reflectors and a more traditional style than the global version.

And as we mentioned in the opening of this note (logically also noticeable by the photos), the European Sportage is somewhat smaller than the global model. Note the shorter rear doors and the rear column – which has also been shortened and lost the rear window. So when we put the measurements to the test, the European Sportage measures 4,515 meters in length against 4,660 m of the global model (145 mm less), while the wheelbase is 2,680 m against 2,755 m (75 mm less).

When we jump inside, the European Sportage is basically the same as the global model. In other words, the configuration with two highlighted screens and the tapered air vents crossing the panel are still present, with the center console also maintaining the rotary gear selector. In this specific GT-Line version, there are exclusives like the steering wheel with straight base, leather seats with white stitching and finishing that imitates carbon fiber on the dashboard.

The new European Sportage will be sold with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid engine option. In the case of the first (PHEV), a 1.6 T-GDI turbo engine is combined with another 66.9 kW electric engine, which together produce a good 265 hp. It also has a basic hybrid (HEV) that doesn’t need to be recharged when taking. It brings the same 1.6 T-GDI, but combined with a 44.2 kW electric propulsion, which in this case delivers 230 hp. The Sportage will also have a version with a hybrid-light system to reduce emissions, with power up to 180 hp.

As a standard on the European market, versions with a 1.6 liter diesel engine, with power between 115 hp and 136 hp, are also included in the catalog. Incidentally, the most powerful configuration is also equipped with a lightweight hybrid system – all to optimize fuel consumption and reduce pollutant emissions as much as possible.

A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard on models with a 1.6 TGDI engine (regardless of variant), with a 6-speed manual transmission being an option. With a 1.6 diesel engine, the Sportage can be combined with a 6-speed manual transmission (here called “smart” by the brand” or a dual-clutch 7-position gearbox.

Whichever version you choose, the utility always comes with a start-stop system. Driving assistance and safety equipment, such as the adaptive speed controller with automatic braking system, are also included. This system even has a way to avoid front-end collisions, like those when a car turns left at intersections.

