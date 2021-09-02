Newspaper Lance! is sold for R$ 25 million, after entering into judicial reorganization – 09/01/2021 – Market

As part of the Lance! newspaper’s judicial reorganization process, which began two and a half years ago, the public sale of the brand and digital assets was carried out, for R$25 million, to investor Gustavo Agostini and others.
With no print edition since the beginning of the pandemic, Lance! it will keep around 30 journalists “absorbed by the new company”, according to director Afonso Cunha, who confirmed the sale reported by the newspaper O Globo.
“The newsroom continues to operate, with the same lineup it had,” he adds, who has been supporting this transition phase. “And Lancenet goes on, it’s a pride for us that he has his intrinsic value and continues.”
The newspaper was created in 1997 by Walter de Mattos Jr. “We are reaching the end of the recovery with everything resolved”, says Cunha. “It’s going to be the solution for all the processes we still have to get right. It’s a happy ending.”
The new shareholders are already ahead of the deal. Wanted, Agostini has not yet responded.
