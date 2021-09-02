Nicole Bahls opens the game about the end of marriage and guarantees: “Irreversible decision”

After ending her marriage to model Marcelo Bimbi, influencer Nicole Bahls commented on the decision in an interview with ‘Quem’ magazine and guaranteed that the choice was final.

It is worth remembering that the breakup occurred after several rumors about an alleged betrayal on the part of Marcelo, but the model assured that she is calm with the end of the marriage: “My decision is irreversible. I feel very sorry for the women who go through this and think they are not enough to live alone, build their achievements, take care of the house and give themselves the right to be loved as they deserve to be. I want to show that, like me, they are capable of building their dreams, with a lot of self-love”, he said.

Then, the brunette also revealed that she is getting back to adapting to her new lifestyle: “My life is peaceful, calm. I am working a lot. After eight years of marriage, I’m getting back to being single,” she said.

Recently, Nicole Bahls’ ex-husband intrigued Internet users on social media by continuing to appear in alliance in his Instagram photos. In an interview with the program “A Tarde É Sua”, on RedeTV, he stated that he will not stop using the object. UNDERSTAND!

