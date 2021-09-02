no icing, but the cake is good

In every release, automakers start straight with dessert. It was no different with the Taos, initially shown in the full version, the Highline augmented with the Launch Edition package, which arrived bringing everything that is right and a price tag of R$192,470. But there is life for Volkswagen’s new SUV for those who do not (or still cannot afford) the most flashy equipment. We are talking about the Taos Comfortline which costs R$154,900. Does it make sense?

For this price, the Taos Comfortline comes with fabric seats, perhaps the biggest criticism of this version. To resolve this issue it is necessary to add the Comfort package for R$ 5,420, which adds partially leather seat covers and front seats with heating and electrical adjustments for the driver and manual height for the passenger. Result: R$ 160,410 for our tested car, that is, more than R$ 30 thousand less than the complete Taos.

Thinking of a T-Cross owner’s leap from any version to the Taos Comfortline, the benefit is great. In addition to space, it will always have the 250 TSI engine, the same 1.4 Turbo Flex as the more equipped version of the younger brother, present key for opening and ignition by button, 6 airbags, electric steering, VW Play multimedia center with Apple Carplay wireless and Android Auto via cable, induction cell phone charging and 2-zone air conditioning with rear seat outlet.

Just beyond that, there’s the ramp start assistant, electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control (ASR), rear camera, fatigue detector, 3 USB type C inputs, automatic anti-glare interior mirror, electric parking brake, indicator tire pressure control and traditional autopilot.

Unlike what you’ve seen at Taos Highline, Comfortline brings a new 8″ screen digital instrument panel that has already started to spread across the 2022 Nivus and T-Cross lines. Initially I thought its look too generic and too little tuning to the Volkswagen standard we know from Active Info Display.

Does it deliver good reading and key information? Yes, but the two viewing options that include the tachometer clashes a lot with the refinement found alongside in VW Play. A third option, which shows only the speed, eases the situation and tries to connect with the drawings on the sides.

It also misses the icing on the cake: the IQ.LED headlamps with the illuminated grille. Is it missed? None. Although not the most sophisticated of VW, the headlights of this version are also in LED and offer excellent illumination at night. Daytime driving lights and LED taillights are also standard items. Those who want a little more can include the safety package for R$4,790, which adds the “ACC” (Adaptive Speed ​​and Distance Control), autonomous emergency braking and a pedestrian detector.

Obviously the absence of the LED on the grid is the most significant change in the look. The wheels keep the same rim, 18″, but without a dark finish, and the longitudinal rack in black color does not detract from the style.

Volkswagen consumers are already used to having more dynamics than rivals. They are also used to turbo engines, present from the base in the dead up! TSI to the top of the food chain, with Jetta GLI or Tiguan 350 TSI. Those who were halfway through the T-Cross find the Taos Comfortline everything they need to take the next step with the expected handling, more space and an equipment package that makes sense.

Weighing 1420 kg, the Taos benefits greatly from the MQB platform and German engineering. With the only engine available, 1.4 TSI, it is an SUV that demonstrates good agility in traffic. In our tests, it took 4.3 seconds to start from 0 to 60 km/h, or in more traditional metrics, 9.3 s from immobility to 100 km/h. To get an idea of ​​the feat, its slightly lighter brother T-Cross and with the same engine took 9.1 s in our tests to reach 100 km/h.

In the same way that it goes well, it brakes well. Equipped with ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear, it took 37.9 m to go from 100 km/h to 0. Again, when rescuing the performance of the T-Cross 1.4 TSI in our tests we see that the compact SUV needed 36.7 m.

With the exception of coating options and digital panel size, the Taos Comfortline delivers the same finish as Highline. Panel uses rigid plastic throughout its entire length and part is covered in leather, without rubber dots.

Perhaps for those coming from T-Cross, the center console, also made of rigid plastic and with two fixed doors, is normal. The problem is that Taos also comes to attend, in a way, who was orphaned by Golf. In this case, it is clear the perception of how everything has become simpler, without that care of having a cup holder with internal clips (with springs) or even a retractable lid to cover them. Not to mention the rubberized material that didn’t even show up.

Here it is not even a matter of “liking to squeeze the panel”, but of a sense of worth. We are talking about an SUV, medium size, priced at around R$ 160 thousand… the expectation is different from what is expected in Polo, Nivus and T-Cross. It deserved more care, especially since it has to fight with the Jeep Compass, which like it or not, manages to give many an air of “premium brand”.

Those with an eye on Taos will find in the Comfortline version everything they need to be well serviced in terms of equipment. If you’re stepping out of a T-Cross, you’ll feel like you’re stepping up in almost every aspect and still taking home the driving dynamics and agility you’re used to.



Even adding the comfort package, to have the seats covered in leather, the final price will still be far from the high-end version. Lighted grid and sunroof are items that end up making no difference, so they can be left in the background if the goal is to close the account.

In the end, finishing and the new 8″ digital panel end up a little out of line with the price range it is in, but the rest of the package is very good and has enough credentials to fight with the Compass entry. T-Cross, is the next step that will suit you well who likes a good dynamic.

Photos: Mario Villaescusa (for Motor1.com)

