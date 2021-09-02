No Queue: Outback Launches Online Booking Service Before Leaving Home

Restaurant chains Outback Steakhouse and Abbraccio announced this week that customers can now make their table reservations online or put their name on the digital waiting list — even before leaving the house, to avoid lining up.

Customers of any age group and from all the brand’s restaurants in Brazil, including Abraccio, have been able to use the new service since yesterday (31). In all, the networks have more than 100 units in more than 40 Brazilian cities.

“In a recent survey, we noticed that 66% of customers expressed the desire to enter the wait before leaving their home”, says Andrea França, Consumer Insights and Digital Products manager at Bloomin’ Brands, the holding responsible for the networks. “Access to the digital menu while you wait was also one of the customers’ requests and this is also already available within the online booking tool”, he completes.

Customers can track the status of their reservation and their position on the waiting list, and receive notification via SMS of the request. The user will have access to the tool through a link available on the networks’ official Instagram profiles. Reservations can also be made online.

But it is worth paying attention to the minimum time for requesting the service. Reservations must be made 1 hour in advance and the time available for reservations varies depending on the location of the restaurant.

The new logistics is being implemented by a digital tool, developed by Tagme, a digital solutions company. The services offered will be: operation on a single link, such as delivery, online booking and digital waiting list.

“We take our digital solutions to more than 2,000 restaurants throughout Brazil, including large chains and starred houses. Serving the Bloomin’ Brands group, with Outback and Abbraccio, has always been one of our biggest goals. It is a milestone”, says João Paulo Alves Alves, CEO and founder of Tagme.

Renowned restaurants such as Arturito by Paola Carosella and DOM by Alex Alex already have the same services offered.