No space with António Oliveira, Athletico Paranaense’s board releases side for the season’s sequence

Athletico Paranaense was only in a 1-1 draw with Cascavel in the first leg of the semifinal of the Paraná Championship. The result could have been favorable for Hurricane if Carlos Eduardo converted a penalty during the match. The teams face each other again next week to find out who will be the finalist. Remember that Rubro-Negro comes from three consecutive titles in the competition.









Soon after the match, the Atletico fan received news that the vast majority of the fans would like to hear. Left-back João Victor, who participated in only 6 official games for the Hurricane, will no longer play for the club as of this Wednesday (2). On his social networks, the athlete said goodbye to the team and wished everyone luck at the institution. With no space with António Oliveira’s commission, the board chose to release the athlete to look for another team for the sequence of the season.

“Today I announce the end of my cycle with Athletico, a club that I had the pleasure of defending for two years of my life with great commitment and dedication. I first thank God for this great opportunity granted, I thank my family and everyone who was with me during this cycle I built at the club”, said the player, who concluded the post saying that he will be cheering for the club.

“I’m rooting for the club and for my teammates, in which I had the honor to share great moments on and off the field.Thanks for the opportunity, Athletico, concluded the player, who is now free in the market and looking for a new team.