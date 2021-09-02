Nokia 5.4: More Cuts Than Advances in Cost-Effective Cell Phone | analysis

The screen has low brightness, 60 Hz rate and decent colors. The sound part is provided by a single speaker with medium and mono sound. The Nokia 5.4 isn’t a device that cares about delivering a good multimedia experience, but it comes with a basic headset in the box if that’s important to you.

The rear design has changed little, but now the plastic is smooth and no longer matte. Nokia 5.4 arrives in new color options and more compact body. On the front, the drop notch exits and enters the hole for the selfie camera. The borders are the same width as before and the Nokia name is stamped below the screen.

Nokia 5.4 is another bet by HMD Global in the intermediary segment in Brazil. It is the direct successor of Nokia 5.3 released in 2020 and arrives costing a little more and bringing few new features to the set. Do we finally have a cost-effective cell phone from the brand?

The hardware has not evolved compared to its predecessor and the speed in multitasking has been maintained. It can run light games well and doesn’t even choke on heavier games. The battery doesn’t last as promised by Nokia, but it can handle all day with ease. The 10W charger takes two and a half hours to fully fill the battery.

The Nokia 5.4 comes out of the box with Android 10 and started being updated internationally to Android 11 on the day we did this review (the update was not yet available for our device). This only shows how slow HMD Global is in releasing updates, but the company guarantees that Nokia 5.4 will receive Android 12 in the future.

Finally, we have the cameras. Only the main one evolved into a 48 MP sensor capable of recording decent photos for posting on social media. Don’t expect too much from the other Nokia 5.4 cameras, especially when shooting at night. The camcorder was capped and now only records in Full HD.

You may have already noticed that the Nokia 5.4 is not worth the R$ 2,000 charged at its launch. It is currently much cheaper, as you can see in the offers below, but it still has a poor cost-benefit ratio for what it delivers. For more details, just check out the full analysis at the link below.