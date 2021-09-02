North Carolina school shooting is second in less than a week; a student was injured | World

At least one student was injured after a shooting recorded at a high school in the city of Winston-Salem , in North Carolina, this Wednesday (1).

this was the second case of the type in less than a week in the state (read later). The two incidents were recorded in the first days of back to school, which in the United States take place between the end of August and beginning of September.

the department of local police said in a statement that they are still searching for the suspect.. So far, there is no official information on who would have fired the shots or the health status of the shot.

“All other students are safe,” police said in a statement. “We have no confirmed information of any other shots or injuries.”

Mount Tabor College was closed by police after the shooting was recorded. According to local authorities, other schools in the region were also closed. “for too much precaution”.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lamented the incident in a statement and said he prays “for the victims, their families and students.”

“For the second time this week, we see a shooting at a North Carolina school,” the Democrat said.

“We must work to ensure safety for our students and educators, quickly stop the sniper and leave weapons outside our schools,” the governor said.

Another case in North Carolina

On Monday (30), another shooting was also registered at a high school in the state. A 15-year-old student shot a classmate in a fight.

The suspect for the shooting, Chance Deablo, was detained by agents. He already had police tickets and had taken guns to school on another occasion.