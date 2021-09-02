North Korea rejected 3 million Covid vaccines, says UNICEF | World

The North Korean government has rejected three million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 and has suggested that they be delivered to countries most in need, UNICEF reported on Thursday (2).

The poor country of Asia was the first to impose a strict blockade and closed its borders in January 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from China, where the new coronavirus was first detected before it spread around the world.

The North Korean government insists it has not registered any cases of coronavirus, but paid a great economic price for the blockade. Dictator Kim Jong-un admitted in June that the country was facing a “food crisis”.

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) offered vaccines through Covax, a mechanism created to distribute immunizations against Covid-19 to low-income countries that is led by the WHO (World Health Organization).

CoronaVac and AstraZeneca rejected

But despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the isolated country told the UN agency that the doses of CoronaVac, produced by China’s Sinovac, could be administered to people in other nations.

The country “communicated that the 2.97 million doses of Sinovac that Covax is offering to North Korea could be shipped to severely affected countries, given the limited global supply of vaccines,” a UNICEF spokesman told France Presse news agency.

In July, a South Korean think tank linked to the neighboring country’s spy agency said North Korea had also rejected AstraZeneca vaccines offered by Covax, apparently because of concerns about side effects.

The Institute for National Security Strategy said North Korea does not have a sufficient refrigeration network to store Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and was skeptical about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines.