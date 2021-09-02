Nubank opens applications for new job openings in the technology area; know more

Increasingly, companies realize the need to match the women in the competitive market of work. This time, it was Nubank’s turn to release exclusive vacancies for the female audience. Opportunities are for the area of ​​software engineering. Interested parties need not necessarily have expertise in any specific programming language.

Fintech explains that it is looking for women of various levels and who have experience in Software Engineering (both for mobile and backend). During the selection process, the way candidates develop, in addition to their programming vision, will be evaluated.

Phases

The entire selection process will take place in five distinct phases, namely:

Enrollment; Programming Test; Group Work Evaluation; Individual interview; Feedback interview.

Although the office is in the Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo, it is not necessary for women to live in the state. Also because the selection process will be virtual and the work within the dependencies is still in a hybrid work system. With this, many of the demands can be developed in the home office.

Applications for Nubank job openings

Enrollments were opened last August 30th and continue until September 8th. They can be done through the company’s recruitment website.

After entering the page, just click on the “I want to apply” button, fill out the form and send the resume.

About Nubank

The startup operates in the financial market combined with technology, making it one of the most important fintechs in the country. According to information on the company’s website, there are already more than 38 million customers and operations in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. The company is undergoing a process of renovation and expansion.

In 2021, it launched a new logo, made changes to the card design, and expanded its business. Among the main services provided by the company, the following stand out: credit and debit cards; international accounts, benefits through Nubank Rewards; accounts for legal entities; and investments.