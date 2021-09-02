Off TV, Cross-eyed Panic suffers a blow and loses a lot

the interpreter of the cross-eyed, of the programs Panic on TV and Panic in Band, Rodrigo Scarpa, is back in the spotlight after four years out of the media. Unfortunately, it’s not for a good reason: the comedian recently suffered a blow and had to resort to legal means to claim the amount lost.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, Scarpa lost R$ 150,000 after being deceived by a man who claimed to be the owner of the company AGR Serviços Ltda.

The suspect would have promised the artist that the amount would be earmarked for the purchase of six Ford brand compactor trucks. The vehicles would be this man’s brand, but according to Rodrigo, he never received any return on obtaining the trucks or the money back.

Justice of SP

According to a former Panico, this happened in November 2018. At the time, he signed a private instrument of purchase and sale of vehicles and soon after had to attest to his signature on a second contract that referred to the leasing of trucks – which in this case they didn’t actually exist.

The comedian filed a lawsuit in São Paulo’s court, alleging that the scammer had said that with the purchase of the trucks, he would receive approximately R$48 thousand monthly as a return on investment of R$600 thousand. Rodrigo deposited only the first installment and soon realized the crime committed.