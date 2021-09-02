Officially introduced, Valentín Depietri says he was surprised to be approached by Fortaleza

Valentín Depietri was officially presented this Wednesday, 1, at Alcides Santos, headquarters of Fortaleza. The 20-year-old Argentine, who signed a contract valid until July 2024, said he was surprised by Tricolor’s proposal, talked about his characteristics on the field and also about his adaptation to coach Vojvoda’s playing style.

Marcelo Paz opened the press conference telling about the athlete and the mapping process for his hiring. The tricolor president emphasized the expectation in the long-term development of the player so that he can provide technical feedback on the field.

“Valentín Depietri is an athlete that we have a very good perspective for the future for him. Despite being Argentinian, he was not a direct indication of Vojvoda. He is an athlete that we already monitored here in Fortaleza, since the beginning of the year, we already had his name was mapped, and when Vojvoda arrived, we showed him, he went deeper, looked for more information and we signed the contract. It’s a different profile, because usually when you bring a foreign player, from another country, you bring someone who has already played in other teams, with a higher minute. In Depietri’s case, we bring a young man, a promise. A boy who believes a lot in his future. We’ll work daily so that he can develop more and more. He’s a very polite boy, professional and talented.”

Revealed by Santamarina, from Argentina, a club that operates in the second national division, Depietri said he was surprised to be contacted by Fortaleza, as it is not common for Brazilian teams to look for players in the country’s lower divisions.

“Everything was a surprise for me, who noticed my game. Following the second division (Argentina) is not something common for the club. I was surprised when the proposal came and they have been interested in me since February, and it was something interesting for me and to my family who were very happy. I want to strengthen myself and do my best here every day.”

As a professional, Depietri played in 30 matches, all for Santamarina, in the second national division, with five goals scored. For the striker, the main difference between Brazilian and Argentine football is the technical quality and speed of the game.

“Here in training, I noticed that the players have a lot, are very good with the ball and physically fast. From the division I come, it’s a football with more marking, less spaces. The main difference is the speed of play and, technically, the players they are very good.”

On Ceará soil since the end of July, the Argentine has been training and adapting to coach Vojvoda’s playing style ever since. The athlete, who has not yet made his debut for the Lion, was on the bench in the match against Cuiabá-MT, but did not enter the field.

“The first few weeks were a little more difficult because I came from a down time, training on my own. But after the first week I was adapting better to the heat during training and today I can say that I am well adapted to training and to rhythm of game.”

Asked which sector of the field he prefers to play in, Depietri said he is able to play on either side of the wings, right or left, and also centered, as a midfielder who plays behind the reference man.

“In Santamarina, which was my last club, I played for a long time on the right, but that doesn’t mean I don’t like playing on the left and I’ve also trained in the center of the field, behind shirt 9, so in front, in attack, I feel well in any position.”

