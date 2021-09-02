Officials appointed in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office have already admitted that they did not work in the Rio Chamber

RIO — Four employees of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) have already told ÉPOCA magazine and GLOBO that they did not work in his office in the Rio Chamber, even though they were appointed and their salary was up to date. The Public Ministry of Rio investigates suspected phantom employees and scamming in the councilor’s office, which had its banking and tax secrecy broken.

The MP’s investigation began with a report from the June 2019 period, which revealed that the councilor employed his stepmother Ana Cristina Valle, ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro, and seven of her family members. Two admitted to the report that they had never worked at the Chamber.

One of the targets of the MP’s investigation is the situation of Marta Valle — Ana Cristina’s teacher and sister-in-law. A resident of Juiz de Fora (MG), she spent seven years and four months working in Carlos’ office, between November 2001 and March 2009. According to the City Council, Marta never had a badge to allow her to enter the House. Furthermore, approached by Época, she said that she had not worked in the cabinet.

“I didn’t work in any office, no. My family worked there, but I didn’t,” she said in 2019 to the Época report. “It wasn’t me, no. My husband’s family, who is Valle, who worked,” he added.

Marta Valle is married to Alexandre Valle, former brother-in-law of Bolsonaro. Photo: Reproduction

Faced with the answer, the report insisted, asking if she herself had not worked. For the third time, she said no. When asked if she knew then that she had been nominated, she snapped: “But right away they took me out of office.”

Another case discovered was that of Gilmar Marques, former brother-in-law of Ana Cristina and resident of Rio Pomba (MG), 274 kilometers from downtown Rio, where he was supposed to work. Marques is a small entrepreneur and commercial representative in the pharmaceutical area. Like Marta, he showed surprise when asked about the time he was sold out at the Rio City Council.





In a telephone conversation, the report asked Marques if he remembered the office in which he had worked for Carlos Bolsonaro and what he was doing. He initially said that he didn’t remember. Then, once again asked about the matter, he asked the reporter if there was any mistake regarding his name. The conversation continued without Marques also remembering the salary he received.

“Oh my God. Oh lady, you’re making me a little complicated here. I earned? That’s where you must be mistaken,” he said.

Asked how it is possible to work in Rio, in a councilor’s office, and live in Minas Gerais, he said: “Oh, lady, I’m a little out of it”. On the possibility of having returned salary money to the councilor, he simply commented: “I’m out of it.” The moment he was asked whether he knew he had been nominated, Marques hung up the phone.

Another official named in Carlos’ office said he didn’t work there: Rafael is the son of another member of the councilor’s official, Army Reserve Sgt. Edir Barbosa Góes, who also secured positions for his wife Neula, sister Nadir and their other son, Rodrigo .

In 2019, GLOBO spoke with Rafael, who is a nutritionist, and asked if he had worked at the City Council. Rafael said “no”. Days later, confronted again with the information, he said that he “was in a rush” and sent the report to talk to the current head of cabinet. In April, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper had already revealed that Nadir, even appointed in Carlos’ office between 2008 and January of this year, said that she had never worked for the councilor.

Diva da Cruz Martins, employee of Carlos Bolsonaro’s office, in 2019 record Photo: Gabriel Monteiro / Agência O Globo

Likewise, Diva da Cruz Martins, working in the office between February 2003 and August 2005 with an average gross salary of R$ 9,000, denied having worked at the Chamber, when questioned by GLOBO.

– No, never.

When informed that her name was among the advisors, she reacted with irony:

“I’m glad it appears (the name),” he finished, entering the house.