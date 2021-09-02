Oi elects ex-Vivo as financial director – Money Times

The board of directors of Hi (OIBR3) elected Cristiane Barretto Sales, who worked for 15 years at Alive (VIVT3), for the positions of Director of Finance (CFO) and Investor Relations of the company. The executive starts activities this Wednesday (1).

Cristiane has a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Salvador and holds MBAs with an emphasis in telecommunications from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and from IESE Business School at the University of Navarra, in Spain.

The new director has over 30 years of financial experience in national and multinational companies. In addition to Vivo, Cristiane has already been the executive director of Planning and Financial Management at course Brazil, reinforcing its experience in the sector of telecommunications.

At Oi, Cristiane will be responsible for continuing the implementation of the company’s financial strategy, with an emphasis on optimizing and simplifying operations and completing all extraordinary operations in progress, in line with the operator’s strategic plan.