Oi (OIBR3) collapses 8.11% after the government opened an investigation at Anatel

Business

The common share of Hi (OIBR3) collapsed on the trading floor of this Wednesday (1), on the day the government opened an investigation at Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) on the sale of the company’s mobile networks under judicial reorganization, according to the Leaf of St. Paul.

At today’s closing, the Oi share (OIBR3) fell 8.11%, to R$1.02. In the year, the ordinary role of tele accumulates a drop of 53.64%.

With the impact that the sale of mobile networks from Hi had in the competition environment of competitors, the government referred the case to Anatel. The agency will investigate the risks of infraction of the economic order, according to the newspaper.

In December of last year, operators Alive, Tim (TIMS3) and clear bought the Oi’s mobile networks for R$16.5 billion. However, for deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO), the sector is already monopolized and the purchase operation by the three rivals “concentrates what is already concentrated”.

Cade asked for investigations into the sale of Oi’s assets in July

In July, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) declared the sale of the mobile telephony operations of the Hi (OIBR3) for the Tim (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro consortium. In a statement posted on its website, the autarchy said it could ask the administrative court for an extension of the deadline for analyzing the case.

Noted Where informed that further investigations would be needed on the sale of Oi’s movable assets. The objective is to assess the likelihood of the consortium exercising market power regarding the 54 area codes (DDDs) in which the operation results in a concentration of more than 2,500 points.

The municipality also determines the need to deepen the analysis about the rivalry in the Personal Mobile Service (SMP) market and strategies to reduce the competition, in case of approval of the operation.

That complexity statement increases the chances of an operation being approved with restrictions or even rejected. But a final decision is up to Cade’s board.

In the analysis of lawyer Ademir Pereira, partner at Advocacia José Del Chiaro, representative of Neo, an association of independent and regional telecommunications operators, the statement by the autarchy recognizes that this is a very questionable operation from a point of view. competitive.

“Concentration is high, barriers to entry are high and rivalry, or remaining competition, appears to be insufficient,” the lawyer told the newspaper Economic value.

THE TIM, Alive and clear last December won the auction to buy, for R$ 16.5 billion, the mobile network operations of the Hi and is selling assets to raise funds and pay creditors.