On the day of his 69th birthday, Abel Braga is fired from his Lugano

In the Suo Championship, Lugano’s performance under the command of Abel Braga was irregular (Photo: Disclosure/Lugano)

Brazilian coach Abel Braga was fired from Switzerland’s Lugano, which is in the country’s First Division, after just two months in the job. The departure was set this Wednesday, the day of the 69th birthday of the coach, who returned to a European club 20 years later – in 2001, he directed France’s Olympique de Marseille. Ricardo Colbachin and Leomir de Souza, Abel Braga’s assistants, also leave the club.

The Brazilian technical commission was presented by Lugano on June 30th. Since then, according to Abel, the club changed ownership three times, which led to several changes in the football department, including the departure of players, which displeased the coach, who had a one-year contract with the option of renewing for one more.

“The project that was presented to me when I arrived was very good, the city and the environment at the club are fantastic, I was happy with the work, the team was doing well, evolving. Only a new owner took over and everything changed,” says Abel. “Our group was already reduced and important players were sidelined. I even understand the posture, but I don’t agree. It would certainly derail a lot of what was being accomplished”, completes the coach.

For Lugano, Abel Braga played only five matches. For the Swiss Championship, there were two victories and two defeats, leaving the team in sixth place, in addition to a 7-1 rout by the Swiss Cup. the club side

In an official note, Lugano emphasizes that it took the decision after “a careful analysis of the situation”.

“FC Lugano announces that it has decided, after careful analysis of the situation, to exonerate Abel Braga from the role of head coach with immediate effect. The same decision was taken by assistants Ricardo Colbachin and Leomir de Souza”, informed the club, who also thanked technical commission for the work performed.

“The club would like to thank Abel, Ricardo and Leomir, whose work has always been very professional, for the excellent work they have been doing and for their great effort,” he said.

Abel Braga’s last job in Brazil was at Internacional, where he was Brazilian runner-up in February of this year. He also commanded Flamengo, Vasco, Fluminense and Cruzeiro.