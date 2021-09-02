On the day of his 69th birthday, Abel Braga is fired from his Lugano

Ricardo Colbachin and Leomir de Souza, Abel Braga’s assistants, also leave the club.
The Brazilian technical commission was presented by Lugano on June 30th. Since then, according to Abel, the club changed ownership three times, which led to several changes in the football department, including the departure of players, which displeased the coach, who had a one-year contract with the option of renewing for one more.
“Our group was already reduced and important players were sidelined. I even understand the posture, but I don’t agree. It would certainly derail a lot of what was being accomplished”, completes the coach.
the club side
In an official note, Lugano emphasizes that it took the decision after “a careful analysis of the situation”.
“FC Lugano announces that it has decided, after careful analysis of the situation, to exonerate Abel Braga from the role of head coach with immediate effect. The same decision was taken by assistants Ricardo Colbachin and Leomir de Souza”, informed the club, who also thanked technical commission for the work performed.
“The club would like to thank Abel, Ricardo and Leomir, whose work has always been very professional, for the excellent work they have been doing and for their great effort,” he said.
Abel Braga’s last job in Brazil was at Internacional, where he was Brazilian runner-up in February of this year. He also commanded Flamengo, Vasco, Fluminense and Cruzeiro.