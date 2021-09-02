Operation identifies pending issues of more than R$ 2 billion in the Income Tax of rural producers in the Presidente Prudente region | President Prudente and Region

Almost 1,200 rural producers from the 76 cities that make up the region covered by the Federal Revenue Office, headquartered in Presidente Prudente (SP) have pending income tax returns (IR). To regularize the situation, the Internal Revenue Service started Operation Declara Grains in the State of São Paulo (SP).

In the west of São Paulo, they are 1,190 contributors, whose total of omitted values ​​is BRL 2,040,930,401.15. The Income Tax calculated on the omitted amounts is BRL 112,251,172.06.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, if the taxpayer submitted his income tax return, but did not inform the amount of income from rural activities, he must submit a rectifying declaration, informing the referred amounts.

If you have not submitted the declaration, you must submit a declaration from then on, remembering that late declarations entail a fine, calculated at 1% per month, on the amount of Income Tax due, calculated in the declaration, even if it has already been paid. The minimum amount of the fine is R$165.74, reaching a maximum of 20% of the amount of income tax due.

Taxpayers, according to the Internal Revenue Service, must promote regularization so that they do not suffer penalties, since, if they do not settle spontaneously, under inspection they are liable to receive an ex-officio fine that can vary from 75% to 225%.

To carry out the regularization, just follow the guidelines available on the website of Operation Declara Grão SP.

The operation originated from the analysis of electronic invoices issued by companies that purchased goods from rural producers. By crossing these invoices with data contained in the computerized systems of the Federal Revenue, it was found that more than 14 thousand taxpayers failed to file Income Tax returns between the fiscal years 2017 and 2021, even though they had obtained taxable income resulting from rural activities in values ​​higher than R$ 142,798.50 in the year, a condition that makes the submission of the declaration mandatory.

Another target situation of the operation refers to taxpayers who presented the declaration in the mentioned years, but did not inform the appropriate amounts in the rural activity annex.

This omission of income from rural activities was approximately R$9.7 billion in the state of São Paulo, between the fiscal years 2017 to 2021, with approximately R$533 million not being collected from the public coffers in Income Tax.

The operation in the State of São Paulo will be carried out in stages.

Starting this week, groups of taxpayers begin to receive correspondence from the IRS informing them of the need for regularization. It is not necessary to wait to receive the letter or go to an Internal Revenue Service to make the correction. If the taxpayer finds that it failed to submit the declaration in previous years, it must provide for the transmission of the omitted declarations. Whoever presented the declaration without filling out the rural activity annex must rectify it, filling out this annex properly. The declarations of each year in which pending issues are verified, from the year 2017 (calendar year 2016), must be regularized.

The benefit for the taxpayer who adheres to regularization is to avoid a possible tax action, with the imposition of an ex-officio fine that varies between 75% and 225% on the calculated tax.