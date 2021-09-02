Palmeiras has a month with classics at the Brazilian Nationals and decision at Liberta

Palmeiras entered a month that could be decisive for the rest of the season. Second place in the Brazilian Championship, Verdão will have important commitments for the national championship and will decide its future in the Copa Libertadores.

The club opens September with a derby against Flamengo, on the 12th, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. Six days later, Abel Ferreira’s team visits Chapecoense, who is fighting to escape the relegation zone.

On the 21st, the challenge is against Atlético-MG, at home, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals. The return will be the following week, this time at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

In the midst of these decisions against Galo, however, Palmeiras still has a derby against the packed Corinthians. The Derby will be at Neo Química Arena, on September 25, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

Before starting this marathon, however, Verdão still has ten more days of training, since the clash with Ceará, which would be this weekend, was postponed due to the commitments of the Brazilian team.

At the moment, Alviverde occupies the vice-leadership of Nacional, with 35 points, four less than the leader Atlético-MG.

Check out all the Palmeiras games in the month of September:

12/09 – Palmeiras x Flamengo – 20th round of the Brazilian Championship

09/18 – Chapecoense x Palmeiras – 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

09/21 – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG – Libertadores semifinals

09/25 – Corinthians x Palmeiras – 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship

09/28 – Atlético-MG x Palmeiras – Libertadores semifinals return