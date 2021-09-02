Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira respond to Taís Araújo on the web

Taís Araújo made a joke with Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira during “The Masked Singer” this Tuesday (30). The next day, the winning actress of “Super Dance of the Famous” answered the show’s judge, with another photo hugging her lover, stating that the two were at home.

“Hi, Tais, we’re at home, sister. Diogo hasn’t left here, I guarantee you,” he replied. The names of Diogo and Paolla are not on the list of celebrities who will dress up for the competition of “The Masked Singer”, of which even the champion is already known. Paolla’s answer came after Taís Araújo mentioned the singer in the attraction.

“I thought, just as Paolla Oliveira would not be here at this moment of passion, I also believe that Diogo Nogueira would not be dressing up as Monstro having Paolla Oliveira in his house”, said the actress, while trying to guess who was one of the costumed characters.

Tais Araújo responds to a joke by Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira: ‘Lindos’

Always good-natured, even during the show’s faux pas, Tais responded to the photo. “Sister, but I’m sure of it! Hahahha! You guys are two beautiful ones I’m a fan!”, he praised. The photo also amused internet users on the web, who always praise and express their love for the couple, taken in July, after rumors that they would be together, started months before.

“Is it just me or is Paolla much happier with Diogo than any other boy she’s ever had??”, one pointed out. “I wanted to be like this with the person I like, but then I remember that I don’t like anyone,” joked another. “You are so beautiful, I can’t take it anymore. I have family, Paolla and Diogo,” said another.