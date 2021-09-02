Paolla Oliveira answers Taís Araújo and says that Diogo Nogueira is not in ‘The masked singer’

Paolla Oliveira responded to a joke made by Taís Araújo, last Tuesday night (2/8), during the airing of the program “The masked singer Brasil”. Right at the first performance, which began with a show by Monstro, Taís Araujo made a guess: “It’s Diogo Nogueira”. Then, the judge pondered that the samba singer would not be on TV dressed up as a monster “having Paolla Oliveira in his house”.

Understand: Why ‘The masked singer Brasil’ is a phenomenon

— It could have been Diogo Nogueira, but then I thought: just as Paolla Oliveira wouldn’t be here at this moment of passion, I also believe that Diogo Nogueira wouldn’t be dressing up as Monstro having Paolla Oliveira in his house — explained Taís Araújo, to laughter, sparking amusing reactions on Twitter.

‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ Photo: Kelly Fuzaro / TV Globo

Party: Paolla Oliveira celebrates victory in ‘Super Dance’ with Diogo Nogueira and Jorge Vercillo

On social networks, Paolla Oliveira herself answered Taís Araújo. “Hi, Tais, we’re home, sister. Diogo Nogueira hasn’t left here, I guarantee it,” tweeted the actress, showing a photo of her hugging her boyfriend. Taís continued the conversation: “Sister, but I’m sure of that! Hahaha! You guys are two beautiful ones I’m a fan!”.

faux pas in the premiere

In the debut of “The masked singer Brasil”, Taís Araújo made a faux pas trying to find out who was the famous person behind the sunflower costume. The masked participant offered a tip to the judges. “I’m madly in love with Tiaguinho,” she said. And then Taís exclaimed: “It’s Fernanda Souza”.

Actress Fernanda Souza and singer Tiaguinho, however, have been separated for two years. “Oh, what a shame, guys,” apologized Taís Araújo during the show itself, making his colleagues laugh.

The next day, the judge wrote an apology on her social networks: “I would like to leave here my very public and sincere apologies for yesterday’s faux pas to Fê Souza and Thiaguinho, who I love. And to say that despite them being very well resolved , it seems that I was the one who didn’t overcome this separation until today, right?”.

I would like to leave here my very public and sincere apologies for yesterday’s faux pas to Fê Souza and Thiaguinho, whom I love. And to say that even though they are very well resolved, it seems that I was the one who didn’t overcome this separation until today, right? 🤪🤷🏽‍♀️ — Taís Araujo (@taisdeverdade) August 11, 2021

The gaffe was taken as a joke by Fernanda Souza. “No need to apologize, OK! Thiaguinho and I laughed a lot. Friend, but it’s been almost two years. Ok, the pandemic left a crowd ‘things’ in relation to the weather”, replied the actress.