Paralympics Summary: Brazil takes 4 more golds and goes to the final in football and goalball | paralympics

1 of 3 Nathan Torquato wins gold in parataekwondo — Photo: THOMAS PETER/Reuter Nathan Torquato wins gold in parataekwondo — Photo: THOMAS PETER/Reuter

And Brazil has at least two more medals guaranteed with good chances for gold. The 5-a-side football passed by Morocco in the semifinals and went to the decision to try the fifth of the Games. Two-time world champion, Brazil dispatched Lithuania, champion at Rio 2016, and will seek unprecedented gold in men’s goalball.

There were also two defeats in the comeback of Brazil in the semifinals of men’s seated volleyball and women’s goalball, which were overcome on penalties. The two teams will compete for bronze.

2 of 3 Gabriel Araújo is gold in the 50m backstroke at the Paralympics — Photo: Miriam Jeske/CPB Gabriel Araújo is gold in the 50m backstroke at the Paralympics — Photo: Miriam Jeske/CPB

🥇🏊 Talisson and Gabriel’s diamonds 🥇🏊

Brazil reached eight gold medals won in swimming and approached the record of nine gold medals in the sport in a single edition of the Paralympics – London 2012 mark. The country’s first conquest was by Talisson Glock. After two bronze medals in Tokyo, the 26-year-old swimmer won his fifth Paralympic medal, the first gold, by winning the 400m freestyle S6.

Talisson Glock is gold in the 400m freestyle S6 – Tokyo Paralympics

And Gabriel Araújo won his second gold in Tokyo and closed his first Paralympics with three medals. The 19-year-old swimmer won the 50m backstroke S2 ​​on Thursday and did his last dance on the podium in Japan.

With dancing, Gabriel Araújo receives the gold on the podium of the 50m backstroke – Tokyo Paralympics

🥇🏃 Alessandro is two-time champion in athletics 🥇🏃

After a day without podiums on Wednesday, Brazilian athletics won gold, silver and bronze. World record holder and current two-time world champion, Alessandro da Silva defended the title at the launch of the F11 record and became two-time Paralympic champion of the competition for blind athletes. Gold came with a Paralympic record of 43.16m, but his five valid throws were superior to the best of second-placed Iranian Mahdi Olad. It was Alessandro’s second medal in Tokyo, silver in the F11 shot put.

Total domain!! Alessandro da Silva makes the 5 best marks in the competition and is two-time champion of the male F11 – Paralympics in Tokyo release

Bronze at the last Worlds and at Rio 2016, Marivana Oliveira climbed a step on the podium and was silver in the F35 shot put, for cerebral palsy. With 9.15m, the 31-year-old Alagoas was only behind Ukrainian Mariia Pomazan, with 12.24m. Silver at Rio 2016, Mateus Evangelista returned to the podium of the T37 long jump and took the bronze. With a 6.05m jump, his best of the year, Mateus was only behind Argentinian Brian Impellizzeri and Ukrainian champion Vladyslav Zahrebelnyi.

Marivana Oliveira is silver in the women’s shot put F35 – Tokyo Paralympics

🥇🥋 Golden debut in parataekwondo🥇🥋

Parataekwondo made its debut at the Paralympic Games this Thursday, and Brazil has already reached the top of the podium. Nathan Torquarto, only 20 years old, was gold in the 61kg category, in the K44 class, for people with disabilities in the upper limbs (it is the only class present at the Paralympics). After winning three fights, the Brazilian practically didn’t need to fight a decision against the Egyptian Homaed Elzayat, who ended up in hospital after the semifinal in which he took an illegal blow from the Russian Daniil Sidorov.

Historic! Nathan Torquato (-61kg) becomes the first champion of parataekwondo in the games

⚽ One step away from the penta in soccer of 5 ⚽

Four-time Paralympic champion, Brazil is one step away from the fifth in football 5. On Thursday, the Brazilians had an own goal by Morocco to win 1-0 in the semifinal and advance to the decision. Brazil has never lost in Paralympics and will play a derby against Argentina in the final.

Best moments of Brazil 1 x 0 Morocco in the semifinal of Futebol 5 – Paralympics Tokyo 2020

🥅🔵 Brazil in the men’s goalball final 🥅🔵

Brazil will dispute two medals in goalball. Current two-time world champions and bronze at Rio 2016, the Brazilians beat Lithuania 9-5 in the semifinals and will face China in search of unprecedented Olympic gold.

The goals of Lithuania 5 x 9 Brazil in the Semifinal of Men’s Goalball – Tokyo Paralympics

Among women, Brazil came to open 2-0, but took the tie of the United States with 15 seconds to the end and ended up surpassed on penalties. The Brazilians are still trying for bronze against Japan, an unprecedented medal.

The goals of Brazil 2 (2) x (3) 2 United States in the Semifinal of Women’s Goalball – Tokyo Paralympics

🏐 Brazil takes a turn in sitting volleyball 🏐

Brazil lost the Russian Paralympic Committee in the semifinal of seated volleyball. The Brazilians won the first set, but saw the Russians grow in the game and start the comeback 3-1. Four places in RIO 2016, Brazil is still trying for bronze against Bosnia Herzegovina, vice-champion of Rio 2016.

Highlights: Brazil 1 x 3 Russian Committee in men’s seated volleyball semifinal – Tokyo Paralympics

🛶 Brazilian in the final of canoeing 🛶

Canoeing had its first day of disputes in Tokyo, and Brazil has already secured a final. After being out of Rio 2016 because of a heart problem, Fernando Rufino won his Va’a 200m VL2 knockout heat and went straight to the final. In the 200m KL2 caique, Fernando was second and will pass through the semifinal, as well as six other Brazilians.

3 of 3 Paulo Rufino in action in Tokyo — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter Paulo Rufino in action in Tokyo — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

🏸 Debut with victory in parabadminton 🏸

Parabadminton made its debut in Paralympics on Wednesday, but the only Brazilian representative in the modality made its first game in Tokyo on Thursday, and came out with a victory. Vitor Tavares, 22 years old, beat Didin Tareosh (21/13 and 18/13), when the Malaysian withdrew from the game valid for Group B in the single bracket SH6, class for people with short stature. With the result, the native of Paraná will face Indian Krishna Nagar on Friday, at 3:20 am (GMT), to decide the first place in the group – the two are guaranteed in the semifinals.

🔵🔴⚪ Start of team disputes in bocce 🔵🔴⚪

After two bronze medals in individual competitions, Brazil began its journey in the bocce team competitions. The country lost in the first game of the group stage in all three classes, but recovered with victories in the second round in all three classes. Brazil defends the title in the BC3 class and also has podium chances in the BC1-BC2 and BC4 classes.

🏹 Best archery performance 🏹