parties protest over program increase

Opposition parties met and decided to set a new date for holding a protest against the Federal Government. It will be the fifth in the last few months. Among the manifestation’s agenda is once again the issue of increasing the value of Emergency Aid. They want an increase to around R$600.

Today, according to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, the benefit in question is paying amounts ranging between R$ 150 and R$ 375 depending on the public. According to government data, the vast majority of people receive even this smaller amount. Protesters claim that the Planalto Palace needs to rise to this level.

Remember that Emergency Assistance is nearing its end. This week, for example, the Federal Government is carrying out the process of releasing the withdrawals of the fifth installment of the benefit. According to the official count of the executive branch, there are only two more payments left for the end of the project.

Anyway, leftist parties are betting that the pressure can help the Federal Government to change its mind. Therefore, they are choosing to go ahead with these demonstrations. According to political party centrals, the protests will take place in several cities across the country on September 7th.

Last year, the Federal Government managed to make payments of Emergency Aid in the amounts of R$ 600. However, it is worth remembering that the country was under the rules of a state of public calamity established by the National Congress. That is not the case now. At this moment, Planalto Palace needs to respect the spending ceiling once again. At least that’s what members of the executive branch say.

In addition to the aid

This protest being organized by members of the left will not only focus on increasing Emergency Aid. In general, by the way, the idea is to protest against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

You May Like It Too:

Once again the impeachment of the chief executive must be on the agenda. Protesters should remember the allegations of delay in signing agreements with companies to accelerate vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil.

It is worth remembering, however, that the protests have been fading over the months. According to the organizers themselves, fewer and fewer people are taking to the streets in these demonstrations. They believe they can reverse this situation.

Reviews

These organizers, it is worth remembering, are being the target of several criticisms. Even some members of the left claim that these protests should not take place at this time. At least that’s what they’re arguing.

Critics, incidentally, claim that the movements should not take to the streets at this time because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Is that according to leading experts, these moves can be dangerous at a time when new variants advance.

Furthermore, critics also claim that the protest could end in confusion. It is that supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro are also organizing demonstrations for the next 7th of September.