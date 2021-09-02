Patient died from poorly performed intubation in Cruz das Almas; doctor’s signature was used by another professional

On April 5 of this year, a man, identified as Ronaldo Conceição Teles, was admitted to the Covid-19 Center in Cruz das Almas with symptoms of the coronavirus. He had to undergo mechanical ventilation, standard procedure in Covid-19’s most severe cases. However, everything indicates that an error was made in the patient’s intubation.

Hours later, Ronaldo could not resist and could not even be referred to the regulatory unit in Salvador, as he was already in serious condition due to a poorly performed intubation. The case became the subject of the ‘CPI da Covid’ of Cruz das Almas, which ended up discovering other possible irregularities: the doctor who would have committed the error never worked in the city.

According to the president of the City Council of Cruz das Almas, Thiago Chagas, however, her name had already appeared in the records of service stations in the city before. “The CPI knows that this person, who passed for the doctor, has passed for other times, it was not the only and the first time”, he says.

Also according to information from the councilor, the person was dressed and the information is that she did not know how to perform the procedure. “This is an ideological falsehood and illegal practice of medicine,” he says.

This Wednesday (1st), the CPI will try to find out, through the testimonies, who was this person who impersonated the doctor Alana Maria Sena Ferreira. The Health Secretary of Cruz das Almas was summoned to the session, as well as the coordinator of the Health Department and the medical director responsible for hiring at the time the case happened.