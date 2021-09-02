People are evacuated from flooded subway stations in New York

Rescuers safely evacuate people from the New York City subway system after “a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers,” said Metropolitan Transit Authority Acting President and CEO Janno Lieber , in a statement.

There is still no information on how many trains still need to be evacuated. On social networks, images show stations completely flooded, with a large flow of water between the tracks.

Lieber said the rains caused large amounts of water to enter the cars.

“New Yorkers should not attempt to travel until further notice,” Janno said. “We’ll be deploying full pump capacity and adding workers to the system when it’s safe so that, as this epic storm subsides, service can be restored as quickly as possible.”

Metro and bus service is very limited at the moment.

City trains were also affected. Metro-North Railroad has completely suspended all rail service on all lines for safety reasons, and Long Island Rail Road service was terminated after trains reached their final destinations, according to the MTA.