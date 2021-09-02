Peugeot 1008, based on the Citroën C3, will be made in Brazil

The newest edition of the Citroën C3, the most affordable model in the French brand’s lineup, will be shown on September 16th. The car will be manufactured in the structure of Porto Real, in Rio de Janeiro, and will soon be the basis for a new Peugeot car. This model will be the 1008, also called Project 44 internally.

According to information from the Argentinean page of Autoblog and the French magazine L’Argus, this new model will be made for “emerging markets”. The units will be produced in Brazil, China and India. Europe will have a more sophisticated variant of this 100% electric model.

The new C3 and 1008 will have the CMP platform in a simplified version. Thus, the two models will be able to share a production line, mechanics and a large number of components, differing only in their design.

The Peugeot model is expected to cost more than the Citroën. The model should be responsible for replacing the Peugeot 2008 on the assembly line. Production of the 1008 is expected for 2025.

