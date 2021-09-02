Pilar falls in Tonico’s frame and goes to the US · TV News

In In Times of the Emperor, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will give up her engagement to Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) and will go to the United States to study Medicine. The girl will make the decision after falling into a trap by Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes set to air on September 11, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will hear from Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) the news that she has been accepted at the Boston Medical School. The young woman will be in doubt about having to separate from her fiancé, but will end up deciding to stay in Brazil with her lover.

Meanwhile, Tonico will plot to remove Pilar and Dom Pedro 2º’s Arabic teacher (Selton Mello). With the presence of Eudoro and Dolores (Júlia Freitas) in Rio de Janeiro for their inauguration as deputy, the villain will convince the girl to lie to her sister, saying that she saw Samuel and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) kissing.

The crook will claim to the colonel’s youngest daughter that, in this way, they will return to live together. At first, Dolores won’t accept, but will end up being part of Tonico’s dirty plan. Upon learning about the alleged betrayal of her fiance with her friend, Pilar will decide to study in another country.

“Tell me, Your Majesty, that I didn’t miss this opportunity! That it’s still possible to go”, the girl will say, in despair, to Teresa Cristina. “You can leave in two weeks,” the empress will soothe.

Just when the aspiring doctor visited Little Africa in the plot, Cândida (Dani Ornellas) warned the young woman by throwing cowries. The spiritual leader saw that Pilar would achieve everything she dreamed of, but would have to abandon everything she had achieved.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#72 – Angel and Alex have explosive encounter in Secret Truths!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.