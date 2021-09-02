PIS/Pasep 2021: Deferment can pay R$1,100 in double

The Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) decided to postpone the payments of the PIS/Pasep which should have been taking place since the month of July, for next year.

The salary bonus for 2020 would be released this year, however, the amount that would be used to fund it was transferred to the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (Well).

Pursuant to Resolution No. 896 of March 2021, it was also necessary to change the payment periods of the PIS/Pasep. Thus, from 2022 onwards, the benefit will be distributed between the months of January and December.

Normally, the payment of the salary bonus should start in the second semester of the year and end in the first semester of the following year. However, due to the postponement to next year, workers expect to receive the accumulated bonus.

According to economist Gilberto Braga, the payment of the installment referring to 2021 will depend on the collection obtained during the current scenario, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. How, specifically, the reduction of this income in relation to the Social Integration Program (PIS)

At the time, the Federal Government clarified that the situation of the PIS/Pasep it is not linked to non-payment, but to Codefat’s future deliberations. The Board is responsible for defining the effective period of payment schedules.

“Under the new regulation, workers identified as entitled to a salary bonus will have their payments made all in the same year, with no ‘lack of payment’. Recalling that the last payment schedule ended this year 2021”, he added to the document.

Who is entitled to PIS/PASEP?

To be entitled to PIS/Pasep, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep system for at least 5 years;

Receive a monthly average of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a legal entity for at least 30 days in the base year, whether consecutive or not;

Have personal and labor data duly registered by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS).

PIS/PASEP value

The maximum value provided by the PIS/Pasep equivalent to a minimum wage, R$1,100 currently. The calculation is carried out according to the period of work that the citizen exercised in the base year. Check out the proportions:

Proportion Value 1 month worked BRL 92.00 2 months worked BRL 184.00 3 months worked BRL 275.00 4 months worked BRL 367.00 5 months worked BRL 459.00 6 months worked BRL 550.00 7 months worked BRL 642.00 8 months worked BRL 734.00 9 months worked BRL 825.00 10 months worked BRL 917.00 11 months worked BRL 1,009.00 12 months worked BRL 1,100.00

