PIS/Pasep: What it takes to receive the next benefit round

O PIS/Pasep is a salary bonus created in 1970 to benefit formal Brazilian workers. The Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at private sector workers, while the Heritage Formation Program (Pasep) is aimed at public servants.

PIS is managed by Federal Savings Bank, in turn, Pasep is managed by Bank of Brazil. With the postponement of transfers to February next year, many citizens are aware of the criteria for granting the benefit, as well as the conditions under which it is released.

Who can receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

To access the benefit, up to a minimum wage (BRL 1,100), citizens must comply with the following rules:

Have worked with a formal contract for at least one month in the base year (2020);

Be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,200) with a formal contract in the base year (2020);

Have the data correctly informed by the employee in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

It is noteworthy that the value of the salary bonus is defined according to the citizen’s working time, and may vary from R$92 to R$1,100. Check the table proportional to the following months:

Proportion Value 1 month worked BRL 92.00 2 months worked BRL 184.00 3 months worked BRL 275.00 4 months worked BRL 367.00 5 months worked BRL 459.00 6 months worked BRL 550.00 7 months worked BRL 642.00 8 months worked BRL 734.00 9 months worked BRL 825.00 10 months worked BRL 917.00 11 months worked BRL 1,009.00 12 months worked BRL 1,100.00

Workers can check their status related to PIS or unemployment insurance through the Caixa Trabalhador application. Through the platform, it is possible to consult the payment schedule, amount of installments and ask questions.

