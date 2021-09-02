Pisces forecast for today, September 1st – Zoeira

The end of the month with the Moon in Gemini could have been very troubled, especially in the mental sphere, making us feel more anxious and dispersed. Making a list of priorities so as not to lose focus during the day and end up forgetting an appointment is very valid for this moment. Anxiety tends to be more intense in the morning because the Moon is forming two inharmonious aspects, the first with Mars in Virgo and the second with Neptune in Pisces. Be careful not to get too fast-paced mentally, as you tend to get lost and frustrated. At approximately 5 pm, the Moon trine Jupiter in Aquarius, which favors studies, meetings and the development of new ideas. However, shortly after this time the Moon is off course as it is approaching the sign of Cancer. Therefore, try to complete all your tasks before that time so that you can be more relaxed at the end of the day.

Pisces today

The month that is starting this week can be intense for people of the sign of Pisces when it comes to relationships. The transit of Mars suggests the tendency to conflict. Creative thinking will be on the rise and can be put to good use in professional life.

