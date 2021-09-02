PlayStation Announces Games for PS Plus September 2021

PS Plus news for this month!

It took a while, but the September games available on PS Plus were finally released by PlayStation. This month it will be possible to enjoy the “tranquility” of the adorable Overcooked: All You Can Eat, enjoy the explosive action of Predator: Hunting Grounds or throw yourself into the dangerous missions of hitman 2. All games will be available from the day September 7th.

Check out the games available below:

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)

In Overcooked! All You Can Eat, available for the PlayStation 5, you can play the classics Overcooked! 1 and two, now enjoying the 4k graphics and extra content that make this meal even tastier. The game is fully remastered and includes over 200 stages (including 12 previously unreleased) and over 80 bosses (including two new additions), all running at 60 fps to make your game even more amazing. Among the available modes it is possible to play a campaign, survival, versus and the new mode called All You Can Eat – Assist.

In this game, several players can play together, enjoying an accessible text for dyslexia and options for color blindness, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best of the game.

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)

In Predator: Hunting Grounds, you’re invited to join the hunt — or be hunted — in a frantic shooter that’s asymmetrical multiplayer, pitting humans against the fearsome Predator. It is possible to be part of the Elite Squad, a group of four humans who must complete complicated missions before the dangerous alien hunts them, or be the Predator himself and go on a mission, using deadly alien weapons, to track prey and destroy them .

Hitman 2 (PS4)

In hitman 2, your mission as the Agent 47 it’s traveling the world, tracking down your targets in exotic locations, and creatively murdering them. Moving from sunny cities to dangerous jungles, the game features an immersive story that is a spy show, as 47 struggles to run. Shadow Client and destroy a militia, only to discover your target’s true identity and the startling truths of his past. The game also introduces new modes, new ways to play and features the franchise’s first co-op mode.

the august games

It’s important to remember that these are the last days for you to redeem August games. Until the 6th of September you will be able to obtain Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2, so run to enjoy!

