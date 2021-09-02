Police say they have identified a motorcycle driver assaulting the escort of Ricardo Nunes

The Civil Police said it had identified this Wednesday afternoon (1st) the driver of the motorcycle used in the attempted robbery on the family of the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The information is from UOL.

According to the corporation, this is a 20-year-old youth, without a criminal record, who is considered a fugitive.

The case happened this Wednesday morning when plainclothes military police arrived at the mayor’s house, in the Socorro neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo, to pick up Nunes’ daughter and take her to school in an unmarked vehicle.

The man and woman escorting were approached by two people on a motorcycle who drew weapons. At this point, the female police officer fired at them. The suspect on the motorcycle ran off and the other ran away, being hit by the police and killed on the spot. The identity of the dead criminal has yet to be confirmed.

Security camera footage shows the moment when the two men arrive on their motorcycles and announce the robbery. Next, the PM who was standing beside the open car door, pulls out her gun and hits one of the suspects. Then the PM who was in the driver’s seat also gets out of the car with a gun in his hand.

See too

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Singer needs R$ 50,000 to reduce her breasts and save her career

+ Caio Castro indirect post on the web after he broke up with Grazi



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach