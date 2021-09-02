Pope gives ‘indirect’ to Jews who questioned his analysis of the Bible

Pope Francis resumed at the general audience today the reading of St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians, the subject of a controversy with Jewish leaders in Israel last week. Despite not mentioning the case clearly, the Pontiff’s speech implied that it was an “indirect” response to the comments.

“We will continue with the explanation of the Letter of St. Paul to the Galatians. This explanation is not something new, it is my thing. What we are studying is what St. Paul said in a very serious conflict with the Galatians. And it is also the word of God because it entered the Bible, it is not something that anyone invents. It is something that happened at that time and that can be repeated. And, in fact, we have seen that it repeated itself in history,” said the Catholic leader at the beginning of the analysis.

“This is simply a catechesis on the word of God, expressed in Paul’s Letter to the Galatians. It is nothing else. Always keep this in mind,” he added.

Last week, it was revealed by the Catholic website “Il Sismograph” that a letter arrived at the Vatican with questions about the Pope’s speech on the first analysis of the biblical reading.

The document, signed by Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chairman of Israel’s Grand Rabbinate Commission for Dialogue, said that Jewish leaders were “concerned” and “distressed” because the Pontiff’s speech implied that “Jewish law is obsolete “.

For Arousi, the comment is “an integral part” of a “disdainful teaching against Jews and Judaism, things we thought were completely repudiated by the Catholic Church.”

Officially, there has been no statement from the Holy See on the case.

Today’s Reading

Speaking to the faithful specifically about reading, Francis warned of what he called the “rigid religiosity” of Christian groups that, just as there is in the epistle, still occurs today.

“Paul’s intention is to make it clear to Christians so that they realize what is at stake and not be enchanted by the voice of the siren, who wants to lead them to a religiosity based solely on scrupulous observation of the precepts”, said the leader of the Catholic Church.

“Also today we hear someone who says: ‘Holiness is in these precepts, in these things’, ‘you have to do this or that’, and this leads us to a rigid religiosity, a rigidity that takes away that freedom in the Spirit that redemption of Christ gives us. Beware of the rigidity that is proposed to you! Behind all rigidity there is something bad, there is no Spirit of God. This Letter helps us not to listen to these fundamentalist proposals that make us return to our lives spiritual, and helps us to move forward in the paschal vocation of Jesus,” he added.

Francis concluded by saying that Christians must pray to ask for the “wisdom of always perceiving this reality and sending away those fundamentalists who propose to us a path of artificial ascesis, far from the resurrection of Christ”.