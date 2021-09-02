Portugal allows the entry of tourists from Brazil with negative Covid-19 test

(Disclosure / MAccounting)

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal announced this Wednesday (1st) that it will allow the entry of tourists from Brazil, almost 18 months after imposing a ban on non-essential travel in the South American country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Although Brazilians, who make up the largest expatriate community in Portugal, have been allowed access for reasons such as work, family or health, the lifting of the ban on tourism has long been awaited.

Portugal is now open to European Union tourists who present the bloc’s Covid-19 digital certificate, as well as to the United States, from which visitors must present a negative result on arrival.

Travelers from Brazil are now no longer required to be quarantined, but must have a negative Covid-19 test. The same rule applies to visitors from Great Britain, according to the Portuguese government.

Read too:

• Vaccine passport: Why might CoronaVac takers not be able to travel to Europe?

Brazil had more than 20.7 million confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 580,000 deaths due to the virus.

Passengers from countries such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Singapore and Canada will also be able to travel to Portugal if they test negative.

Visitors from Nepal, India and South Africa are further required to remain in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and should only travel for essential reasons.

Portugal lifted most of the restrictions with a three-phase plan, supported by fast and efficient implementation of vaccination.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that until Wednesday, 73% of the population was fully vaccinated.

To understand how to trade the stock market through technical analysis, sign up for the free course A Hora da Ação, with André Moraes.

Related