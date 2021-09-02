Portugal opens borders for Brazilian tourists; understand rules

Portugal reopened today (1) its borders to Brazilian tourists, after almost 18 months of restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. The decision was regulated and published yesterday (31) in Order No. 8652-C/2021 of the Diário da República.

To enter Portuguese territory for non-essential trips — that is, those made for tourism, for example — it is necessary to present a COVID Digital Certificate from the European Union, a document that proves the passenger’s vaccination with one of the recognized immunizing agents in the country, proves infection or submit a negative antigen or PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 to the authorities.

Brazilians do not need to perform quarantine upon disembarking, as well as Americans, who were also freed in the new decision to travel to the country.

Currently, the Portuguese government follows the guidelines of the European Medicines Agency, which gave its approval only to vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Vaxzeveria (produced in the UK), Moderna and Janssen. Anyone who received one of these immunizing agents can apply for a vaccination certificate on the continent, which is also used for access to establishments such as restaurants and gyms, for example.

On a visit to São Paulo in early August, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo Sousa reportedly signaled to journalists and members of the Portuguese-Brazilian community that “the optimal solution” would be the recognition of vaccines by agreement between the two countries, according to the Portuguese newspaper Observador .

At the time, he also pondered that he would have to see “on what terms, respecting the rules of the European Union” if he can get “both vaccinated Brazilians and Portuguese people to enter the same regimen of vaccines so far recognized in Europe.”

According to the Portuguese Ministry of Health, 73% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated.