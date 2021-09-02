Portugal reopens for Brazilian tourists, vaccinated or not, and Azul celebrates

As of this Wednesday (01), Azul will be back on flights with the possibility of embarking Brazilian tourists to Portugal.





The Portuguese government authorized non-essential travel to the country, suspended for almost 18 months due to the pandemic.

Azul currently offers between three and four weekly flights to and from Portugal with departures from Campinas (SP). With the flexibility, the company believes in a growth in demand and follows the market movement to assess possible increases in the offer of flights to Europe.

“This is very good news for us. Portugal is an important market for us because Clients already know how comfortable it is to be able to board a direct flight from Campinas to Lisbon, without the need for connections. As demand grows, we expect to further increase our flight offer,” says Abhi Shah, Azul’s Vice President of Revenue.

To enter the country, tourists must present the Covid Digital Certificate from the European Union, proof of completion of the RT-PCR laboratory test or rapid antigen test with a negative result, carried out within 72 or 48 hours prior to departure. The list of rapid tests approved by the European Union Health Safety Committee can be consulted on the company’s website, through the link – https://www.voeazul.com.br/nova-forma-de-viajar.

In addition to the comfort of direct flights between Viracopos and Lisbon, Azul Customers will also be able to access other destinations in Europe that are already authorized for the entry of Brazilian tourists through the Codeshare agreement that the company has with TAP Air Portugal.

By the press office of Azul Linhas Aéreas



