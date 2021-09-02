Portugal reopens for Brazilian tourists without vaccination requirement

Portugal reopened its borders for Brazilian tourists. As of this Wednesday (1st), the government will allow non-essential trips to/from Brazil. The measure runs until September 16, although it can be revised “at any time, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation”. THE decision was published in the Diário da República de Portugal.

The reopening takes place after Portugal aligns with Brazil a “mutual recognition agreement” to facilitate the travel of Brazilians and Portuguese. The order that releases the trips does not refer to a possible obligation of vaccination for travelers, being only mandatory the presentation of a negative Covid-19 PCR test performed in the last 48 hours before boarding or an antigen test with up to 24 hours.

Also due to the new rules, the traveler no longer has to comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arrival. Portugal is one of the last European countries to authorize the entry of Brazilians. Before that, France, Switzerland, Spain and Germany had already changed the rules and returned to accepting non-essential passengers from Brazil.

The entry of Brazilian tourists in Portugal was prohibited since March 2020. Until then, passengers from Brazil could only travel to Portugal for family, professional, study or humanitarian reasons, and had to present a negative test to Covid-19 and comply with a quarantine period.