Power outage interrupts train circulation between CPTM’s Brás and Luz stations, and passengers walk on the tracks | São Paulo

The outage of a power cable interrupted, since 18:00 on this Wednesday (1st), the circulation of trains between the Brás and Luz stations of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM). Lines 7-Ruby and 10-Turquoise have been discontinued.

Line 13 – Jade was not affected by the problem, however, Expresso Aeroporto had to be suspended.

How are the CPTM lines:

Traffic on Line 7-Rubi is normal between Barra Funda and Jundiaí;

Line 10-Turquoise trains run from Mauá to Tamanduateí, where there is a transfer to Metro Line 2-Green. In this line, the Paese bus system was activated to serve the stretch between the Mauá and Rio Grande da Serra stations;

On line 11-Coral, trains run between Students and Tatuapé. Between Tatuapé and Luz, you must take the Metro line 3-Red.

Line 12-Sapphire operates normally;

Line 13-Jade partially operates, with suspension of the Airport Express.

At the Luz station, in downtown São Paulo, the power was turned off, and passengers had to walk the rails.

1 of 1 Passengers walking on the tracks at Luz station — Photo: Reproduction Passengers walking on the rails at the Luz station — Photo: Reproduction

In a statement, the Company apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers and informed that circulation was interrupted “due to Technical Problems in the Power System. CPTM is working towards normalization”.