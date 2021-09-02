PowerDate: Lula grows and would win Bolsonaro in the 2nd round by 55% to 30%





PoderData survey released on Wednesday 1 shows that squid (PT) has extended its advantage over Jair Bolsonaro in the projection for the 2nd round of the 2022 elections.

The PT member appears with 55% of voting intentions, compared to 30% of the current occupant of Palácio do Planalto. This is Lula’s biggest advantage over Bolsonaro since September 2020, when the survey started to consider this scenario. In the previous round, in early August, Lula led by 52% to 32%.

Lula would also win in the 2nd round all other considered opponents. Against João Doria (PSDB), he would do 50% to 18%. Against José Luiz Datena (PSL), he would win by 54% to 17%.

Bolsonaro would still lose to Ciro Gomes (PDT), by 41% to 37%, and to Doria, by 39% to 32%. Ciro’s advantage, however, lies in the limit of the margin of error, which is two percentage points more or less.

In the projection for the 1st round, Lula leads with 37%. Next, appear Bolsonaro, with 28%; Ciro, with 8%; Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), with 5%; Doria and Pacheco, with 4%; and Datena, with 3%. In the previous poll, Lula led by 52% to 32%.

PoderData conducted 2,500 interviews in 472 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation between August 30th and September 1st.

