Presenter Suspended After Showing ‘Simulation Rape’ on TV Show | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Facebook/NCI Yves de Mbella invited a man who had served time to show how he abused the victims with the help of a mannequin

The High Authority for Audiovisual Communication of Côte d’Ivoire (HACA) decided to punish television presenter Yves de Mbella with a 30-day suspension after a program on the NCI channel in which a man who had served time for rape was asked to simulate how he abused the victims with the help of a dummy.

The program aired on Monday was the target of harsh criticism and a petition signed by more than 37,500 people demanded punishment for the presenter. Yves de Mbelle apologized after the negative repercussion, arguing that he intended to “generate awareness” on the topic.

“I sincerely regret that I shocked everyone by trying to raise awareness. I made a mistake. I also regret everything that was said or done during that sequel to the show. I apologize to all rape victims,” ​​Mbella wrote on Facebook.

In a statement, HACA expressed solidarity with all victims and other people who felt offended by the program. The agency also defended that rape is a crime punishable by law and the behavior of the presenter is “intolerable”. In addition, he requested that the NCI channel maintain “more vigilance on programming” and encouraged the station to “take any initiative with a view to sensitizing the population about violence against women”.