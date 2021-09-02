PS Plus Brings Hitman 2, Overcooked, and Predator for Free in September | Games

Hitman 2 is part of the Agent 47 reboot trilogy and was originally released in 2018 by IO Interactive. Under the role of a professional assassin, the player must travel through different countries to fulfill their contracts. The game encourages unusual strategies and different ways to complete objectives, in addition to including a cooperative multiplayer mode called Sniper Assassin.

Predator: Hunting Grounds, meanwhile, is an asymmetric multiplayer game based on the famous 1987 film series by the brothers Jim and John Thomas. The games move a squad of humans who must fulfill objectives and confront the relentless hunter, controlled by a fifth player. The game brings classes with different abilities, while the Predator has mechanisms to track and kill its prey.