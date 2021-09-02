PS4 and PS5 games on sale on PSN with discounts of up to 85%

Promotion started today, the 1st, and ends on the 15th. Enjoy!

THE PlayStation Store has one more Essential Promotion and with great discounts for games from PS4 and PS5. Red Dead Redemption 2, No Man’s Sky, Control, It Takes Two and a bundle of The Elder Scrolls Skyrim + Fallout 4 are some of the games on sale. Other titles even have up to 85% discount on the original price.

Check out below some discounts on the most popular and well-known games (in addition to the fun games from South Park):

GTA V: 50% discount – R$79.95

The Last of Us Part 2: 25% discount – R$ 187.12

Red Dead Redemption 2: 59% discount – R$ 102.04



No Man’s Sky: 50% discount – R$149.95.

Control: 50% discount – 107.49

It Takes Two: 25% discount – R$ 149.17.

F1 2021: 25% discount on the simple version and 20% on the Deluxe – R$ 224.24 / R$ 295.19.

Fallout 4 GOTY and Skyrim Special Edition Bundle: 60% discount – R$119.96.



Source: Reproduction/Steam.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2: 40% discount on the Cross-Gen Deluxe version – R$ 137.40.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition: 80% discount – R$ 45.98.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: 75% discount – R$ 74.99.

South Park – The Rift that Abounds with Strength and Stick of Truth Bundle: 67% discount – R$ 115.46.

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition: 60% discount – R$ 116.60.

In addition to game discounts, there are several bundles on promotion and also discounts on game content. Check out the full list of Essential Promotion games at this link.

Source: Playstation