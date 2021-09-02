PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox controllers at Amazon discount

Controllers for PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles are discounted at Amazon*. The Dualsense Midnight Black, previously out of stock, and the Xbox Shock Blue Wireless Controller, one of Microsoft’s latest releases, are highlights.

DualSense

If you’re a regular Sony console gamer and own a PS5 — or want to buy — DualSense is perhaps one of the console’s main features.

With a premium design and slightly larger than the DualShock 4, it fits perfectly in the hand and offers incredible immersion through the wide range of haptic feedback.

Its adaptive triggers with locks are also notable features that generate different behavior on the buttons (R2 and L2) throughout their gameplay.

Xbox Wireless Controller

For Xbox lovers who rely on Xbox One or even the newest Xbox Series X|S, Shock Blue has the versatility to transition between generations of Microsoft consoles.

As one of Microsoft’s newest console-oriented accessories, its sleek design and textured sweat grip carry the essence of the Xbox brand.

Nintendo Joy-Con

If you’re a Nintendo fan and already own your Switch, but want to purchase a new controller, Joy-Con gives you new ways to play. It can be used independently in each hand, or together as a game controller when attached to the grip.

DualSense MidnightBlack

Bring more excitement to your PS5 gameplay nights with the DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller. Part of a new range of galaxy-themed colors, this elegant design is inspired by how we see the wonders of space in the night sky, with subtle black tones and pale gray accents.

DualSense MidnightBlack costs R$404.91 on Amazon.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Shock Blue Wireless Controller, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for added comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with textured grip and a hybrid d-pad. Capture and share content seamlessly with a dedicated Share button. Quickly connect, play and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, compatible phones and tablets.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue costs R$499.41 on Amazon.

Nintendo Joy-Con Controller

The controls are used with the Nintendo Switch console and allow for creative ways to play. Two Joy-Cons can be used independently, one in each hand, or fitted together on a stand, working as a single controller. You can also dock them on your console for portable play, or share them with friends and enjoy two-player action in compatible games.

Joy-Con Control Nintendo Switch costs R$419.00 on Amazon

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

