PSG owner stopped Mbappé’s trip to Real Madrid because he wanted to see him play alongside Messi and Neymar

The soap opera starring the trio Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain and Kylian Mbappé has come to an end. The striker will continue in the city of the Eiffel Tower after having the Spanish proposals rejected by the French team. According to the international vehicle ‘L’équipe’, the player’s permanence was a wish of the “owner” of the PSG, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Even with several agents showing the good relations between the two clubs, according to ‘L’équipe’, Khalifa Al Thani analyzed the negative and positive aspects involved in the transfer and closed the business. For the executive, the club and fans could not miss the chance to see the MNM trio (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) playing together.

He also added that, even losing millions of euros, something in the region of 1 billion reais, it would be worth it to be able to watch the three stars together. Even if it was for at least a season.

“The last word came from the Emir of Qatar (Khalifa Al Thani). Messi-Mbappé-Neymar dreams,” reported the French newspaper.