PSN is experiencing instability and is down on Tuesday (31)

PlayStation Network (PSN) is experiencing instability issues and is down this Tuesday afternoon (31). The problem was recognized by the system status service itself.

According to the platform’s official website, the failure is affecting: Account Management; Games and Social Networks; PlayStation Video and PlayStation Store.

“You may have difficulty signing in or creating an account used on PlayStation Network. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience,” says PSN’s official status website.

According to the page, the problems started around 15:30 (GMT) on Tuesday.

The page Down Detector it also analyzed the problem showing that user complaints started to rise around 3pm. According to the site, the most reported problems are “Connecting to server”; “Login” and “Website”.

On social networks, the subject was also booming, with many people reporting problems playing online. In addition to the Brazilians, players from other countries also said on Twitter that they were not able to access the network.

I try to log into my games: “PSN is down for maintenance” I’ll look at the PSN status: “All services are up and running” You’ve got to be kidding? — saraha (@Unnecessarah_) August 31, 2021

Twitter is great for you to update yourself. I’m here with a psn problem, I went searching and saw several people complaining about instability. — Nar (@Natruvis) August 31, 2021

i just got home from school and psn is down…. the nerve — jax ?? (@callmeIesbian) August 31, 2021

psn went down and now i literally can’t play any of my games. awesome. — script (@SetScr1pt) August 31, 2021

[ATUALIZAÇÃO – 01/09/2021, às 10h]: Just last night (31), players reported that services were already being normalized. However, PlayStation has not taken a stand on the matter and has not explained the reason for the failure. This Wednesday morning (01), PSN is working without major problems.