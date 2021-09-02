Pupil of Sir Alex Ferguson, supporter by birth and refuses Flamengo: Rafael is targeted by Botafogo

Rafael never wore the shirt of Botafogo on the field in a match, but he’s probably used to wearing black and white his entire life. The right-back, who has negotiations to defend Alvinegro in Series B of Brasileirão, he is a supporter of Glorioso by birth.

revealed by Fluminense, Rafael was sold to Manchester United still 17 years old together with Fabius, his twin brother. The right-back stayed with the Red Devils for seven years and created an identification in England.

There, he worked with Sir Alex Ferguson, the most victorious coach in the history of Manchester United. The commander was practically responsible for the entire training of Rafael as a player and professional growth. No wonder the right-back even calls him “father”.

– He gave me a lot of advice. My father always advised me about life. O Alex too, but he gave advice on how to live life in football, how to behave like a professional player. In football, he was definitely my father – he said Rafael, in an interview with the American “ESPN” in April 2020.

– He was honest. Everyone knows the winning mentality he had, but he was a person who helped everyone at all times. But not that kind of help of doing things, but saying what was the right thing to do. With me and my brother this happened several times – completed.

The relationship between the two was so positive that Sir Alex Ferguson once even compared Rafael with Brian Robson, one of the most outstanding players in the history of Manchester United.

– They (Rafael and Fabius) are amazing talents but still have injuries. They are robust, strong, but this (injuries) can happen because of the way they play, Robson it was just like that. They don’t see danger. They are very promising, very positive players. That’s what I love about them. They are not afraid to play the way they play – said the former coach to “Sports Mole” in 2011.

IDENTIFICATION WITH BOTAFOGO

It looked like it was written: Rafael would play in Botafogo one day. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the trend is for the deal to unfold to a happy ending. A home supporter, the right-back has already commented on his desire to defend Alvinegro.

– I want to finish my career in Botafogo, but first you need to have a proposal. It’s no use just wanting, the Botafogo need to want too. If I had as options the Botafogo and another club in Brazil, I would choose the Botafogo without a doubt – commented to the “TF Channel” in 2020.

The 31-year-old did not lie. In 2018, when the contract with the Lyon-FRA was about to end, Rafael received a proposal from Flamengo. He thanked him, but refused for the identification with the Glorious.

– I think in the Brazil, for my love of football, the two clubs I play are Botafogo, my heart club, and the Fluminense, for the affection and everything they did for me. There was the proposal (of the Flamengo), very good, but I’m from Botafogo – he confessed to “Esporte Interativo”.

HOW DOES IT ARRIVE

Rafael played last season on Basaksehir. The club, then current Turkish champion, went through instabilities off the field that ended up reflecting on the four lines and the team could not repeat the same performance of last season, fighting not to fall.

At Turkey, played in 21 of the 40 games of the Istanbul team in the national championship. He stood out for his good use in individual disputes in the defensive sense: he won 56% of the aerial duels and had 50% success in the ball recovery disputes he participated.

The full-back was not the most active player in the last third – so much so that he did not score goals or assist in the last Turkish Championship – but it was important for the ball to reach the offensive field: he made 15 passes towards the opponent’s field per game – more than half the average of passes he had in a game. The data is from “SofaScore”.