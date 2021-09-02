Qualifiers: After pressure from Zenit, Malcom and Claudinho leave the Brazilian team

In a statement, the CBF said that the pair will not travel to Santiago, where Brazil visits Chile, this Thursday

MARCELLO DIAS/SPORTING DAY/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Tite during the match between Brazil and Colombia, for the qualifiers



THE Brazilian Team will have two more embezzlements for the triple round of 2022 World Cup South American Qualifiers. On the afternoon of this Wednesday, the 1st, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) informed that she was pressured to release Malcolm and claudinho, both from Zenit, after pressure from the Russian club. In a statement, the organization said that the pair will not even travel to Santiago, where Brazil visits the Chile, this Thursday. According to the note, the CBF even tried to prevent the attackers from leaving. Still, after some conversations with the selection coordinator, Juninho Paulista, and the technician tit, they decided to return.

“The CBF expresses its disagreement with Zenit’s movements and forwarded a formal complaint to FIFA, attaching the documents sent by the Russian club to the entity and to the athletes. The CBF will appeal to the entity that governs world football so that, in line with its regulations, all punishments applicable to Zenit are complied with”, said the entity, which had already called up nine players to replace those vetoed by the Premier League (English League) . In addition, coach Tite saw the midfielder Matheus Nunes not appear for selection by choice – the athlete received contact from the coach of the Portugal national team and should even lean towards playing for the national team where he has lived since he was 13.

The pressure made by Zenit is related to the clash against Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge, on September 14, for the opening round of the Champions League. Returning now, Malcolm and Claudinho would fulfill a 10-day quarantine and would be able to participate in the match in England. Thus, Brazil tries to maintain 100% of the qualifiers with several embezzlements. The team faces Chile this Thursday, 2, away from home. Then, he returned to play on Brazilian soil on the 5th, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, against Argentina. On the 9th, the duel is against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

Check out the CBF note in full:

The Brazilian Football Confederation informs that the athletes Malcom and Claudinho will not travel with the Brazilian team’s delegation to Santiago, Chile. The players received constant communications from their club, Zenit St. Petersburg, forcing both to return this Wednesday (1) to Russia.

The CBF, supported by FIFA rules, spoke with the players and explained that they could not suffer any of the sanctions threatened by the team. Still, after some conversations with the coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, and coach Tite, they decided to return.

CBF expresses its disagreement with Zenit’s movements and forwarded a formal complaint to FIFA, attaching the documents sent by the Russian club to the entity and to the athletes. The CBF will appeal to the entity that governs world football so that, in line with its regulations, all punishments applicable to Zenit are complied with.