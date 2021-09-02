Real Madrid completes ‘hat’ at PSG and announces Camavinga, from Rennes, for R$ 182 million

O Real Madrid announced this Tuesday (31) the signing of the midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, feeling of Rennes, from France.

To close with the 18-year-old athlete, the meringues had to give a “hat” to the PSG, who also wanted the French national team player.

The deal was concluded at 30 million euros (BRL 188.19 million) fixed, according to the ESPN.

However, according to established goals, the value could reach 40 million euros (R$ 242.82 million).

The athlete signed until 2027 with his new team.

“After starting his training at AGL-Drapeau-Fougères, Camavinga arrived in the summer of 2013 at the base of Rennes, the team for which he made his professional debut at Call 1 in the 2018/2019 season. At the age of 16, he became the first footballer born in 2002 to play in the major European leagues,” said Real on its official website.

The Madrid association also praised Camavinga for being an athlete “of great physical power” and who can “play anywhere in midfield”.

“He’s a footballer with great ease to break lines, thanks to his change of pace. He’s left-handed and blunt in the body. A player who dominates the short pass, the long pass and the ball handling,” he said.

The deal was “cheap” for Real Madrid, as Camavinga was in the last year of his contract with Rennes.

With this, the French team agreed to sell him for “only” 30 million euros, with the athlete’s appraised market value of 60 million euros (R$364.24 million).

Real Madrid returns to the field on September 12, against Celtic of Vigo, per Laliga, in match with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.